Snow Park at Alpine Hills officially reopens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pandemic has forced many indoor businesses to close, which is why the Rockford Park District is bringing back an outdoor activity for families to enjoy.

Snow Park at Alpine Hills has officially reopened as of Tuesday.

Currently, enough snow has been made by staff to open the tubing lanes only. More snow will be made to build a four-foot base needed to open the terrain park and some finishing touches are being put on a new outdoor ice rink, according to the park district.

A new tot play area will also be established in the future.

“We are excited to finally be able to open at least the tubing lanes for some much-needed winter fun. We have been flooded with calls, and lots of people are already making reservations so we know our community needs this chance to recreate safely outdoors. At this point, we do have capacity limits in place due to COVID-19 regulations, so it is best to make a reservation online to make sure you have a spot and time set to enjoy the hills,” said Shelley Bailey, Manager of Snow Park at Alpine Hills.

The park district announced the Snow Park would reopen last week.