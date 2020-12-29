Russia’s updated stats on virus-linked deaths show increase

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s updated statistics on coronavirus-linked deaths show that over 100,000 people with COVID-19 had died in the pandemic by December, much more than previously reported. According to the data released by state statistics agency, Rosstat, a total of 116,030 people with COVID-19 died in Russia between April and November. The data also showed that the number of deaths from all causes in the first 11 months of this year grew by 229,700 compared to the same period in 2019. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that over 81% of that increase — the equivalent of some 186,000 deaths — is related to the coronavirus.