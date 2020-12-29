Rockford Fire Department gets COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department now has the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the department have started to get the first dose. Members of the department have the option of whether or not to get the vaccine. Fire Chief Derek Bergsten announced that he got his first dose of the vaccine on Sunday.

Today I received my first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Protecting ourselves helps protect others, feeling very hopeful for the future! Thank you very much to @SAHealthSystem and @WinnCoHealth for providing the vaccine to emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/vF15EOHBts — Derek Bergsten (@BergstenDerek) December 27, 2020

Firefighter Paramedic Chris Pirrello says he got the vaccine on Monday. He says being able to get the vaccine gave him a sense of security knowing that the department could continue helping others while being protected.

"It's the beginning of the end," said Pirrello. "It's something I remember at the beginning of all of this thinking how far out it was going to be until we came to this day. But seeing the vaccinations happening like I did yesterday, it's just very exciting to know day-by-day, we're going to get to the end of this and we'll get through this."

Pirrello says the department will get its second dose of the vaccine in two weeks.