Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife. Pollard’s arrival caps a decades-long affair that long strained relations between the two close allies. His arrival was first reported by Israel Hayom, a newspaper with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country, and Netanyahu had promised a warm welcome.