Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 9 percent for three straight days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Despite a slight increase, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for Region 1 remains below 9% for a third straight day.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Dec. 26 was 8.9%, a slight increase from 8.7% on Dec. 25.

More than half of the counties in Region 1 are seeing their seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 improve.

As of Dec. 26, 6 of the 9 counties in Region 1 had a rolling positivity rate below 10 percent, according to IDPH.

Here's a look at each county's positivity rates as of Dec. 26, per IDPH data:

Boone: 13.3%

Carroll: 6.4%

DeKalb: 9.4%

Jo Daviess: 6.1%

Lee: 4.4%

Ogle: 11.1%

Stephenson: 6.8%

Whiteside: 10.5%

Winnebago: 9.3%

Across the state, health officials reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 106 more deaths on Tuesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths since the pandemic started.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444. As of last night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 8.8%.

