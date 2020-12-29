Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 9 percent for three straight days

Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 9 percent for three straight daysNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Despite a slight increase, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for Region 1 remains below 9% for a third straight day.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Dec. 26 was 8.9%, a slight increase from 8.7% on Dec. 25.
More than half of the counties in Region 1 are seeing their seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 improve.
As of Dec. 26, 6 of the 9 counties in Region 1 had a rolling positivity rate below 10 percent, according to IDPH.
Here's a look at each county's positivity rates as of Dec. 26, per IDPH data:
- Boone: 13.3%
- Carroll: 6.4%
- DeKalb: 9.4%
- Jo Daviess: 6.1%
- Lee: 4.4%
- Ogle: 11.1%
- Stephenson: 6.8%
- Whiteside: 10.5%
- Winnebago: 9.3%
Across the state, health officials reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 106 more deaths on Tuesday.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths since the pandemic started.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444. As of last night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 8.8%.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.