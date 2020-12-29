Quarterback Peters to return for 3rd season at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a third season with the Illini and play for new coach Bret Bielema. The team announced Tuesday the senior plans to play another year. Peters spent three seasons at Michigan before joining Illinois in 2019 and made a big impact that year. He threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for 213 yards and three scores. The Illini stunned then-No. 6 Wisconsin on the way to a 6-7 record and their first bowl appearance since 2014. But they went 2-6 this season. Peters missed three games as a senior because of a positive COVID-19 test. Coach Lovie Smith was fired with one game left in his fifth season and replaced by Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls.