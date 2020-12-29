New Year could bring in wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Midweek's wintry blast of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is not the only potential this week. The new year could bring in our next round of icy conditions.

What we're tracking:

A second round of wintry weather is going to be on tap by the end of the week, just in time to kick off 2021. Unlike the system coming in Tuesday into Wednesday, the late-week storm system looks to pose distinct forecast challenges.

First challenge: This low pressure area looks to move through the Upper Midwest as a closed low. A closed low has long been called a forecaster's woe, because they are slow-moving and provide special challenges for weather models in forecasting where they go next.

Second challenge: As of Tuesday, temperature profiles of the atmosphere are on the border of multiple precipitation types. The chance for rain is just about equal to the chance for freezing rain, sleet, or snow. A degree or two warmer or cooler could make a big difference in what falls from the clouds.

A nose of warm air can make all the difference when talking about winter precipitation types.

Third challenge: How much does Tuesday and Wednesday's wintry weather impact the temperature at the surface and aloft? A fresh pack of snow could certainly swing temperature profiles towards a more snowy outcome. Does that happen, though?

Four challenge: The potential for wintry weather on Friday is still a solid three to four days away. Nailing down specifics remain difficult, because there is still so much that can change over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Bottom Line:

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 10:30 A.M. TUE.: Precipitation Friday morning begins as a wintry mix before eventually transitioning to a chilly rain.

Two chances for wintry weather exist in this final week of 2020. With any wintry weather, the potential for tough travel and even power outages come about. Continue to stay up-to-date with the forecast as more detail comes into picture through the week.