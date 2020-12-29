Nelson-Ododa leads No. 4 UConn over No. 18 DePaul, 75-52

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a 75-52 win over No. 18 DePaul. Freshman Paige Bueckers added 18 points for the Huskies, who had five players score in double figures in their first game this season against a ranked opponent. Darrione Rogers had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead DePaul, which averaged better than 88 points over its first seven games. The Huskies held the Blue Demons to 25% shooting.