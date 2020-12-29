Millennial Money: 3 vague financial resolutions to avoid

Setting a New Year’s resolution about improving your finances is an excellent way to start 2021. But before you come up with a list of goals, be aware that there are a few you should avoid. For example, don’t set a generic goal of “saving more money” or “paying down debt.” Instead, set an actionable goal with a specific amount of money to save or pay off each month. Once you’ve decided on a specific resolution, sit down and create a plan for how you’ll make it a priority.