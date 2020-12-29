List: Municipalities declaring a snow emergency ahead of winter storms

(WREX) — As multiple winter storm warnings have been issued, municipalities are now starting to declare snow emergencies.

The worst of the wintry weather moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow begins to transition to a wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain adding additional travel concerns for Stateline drivers.

To be prepared, we've already had two areas declare a snow emergency will be in effect.

Here's a look at which municipalities have already declared a snow emergency as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This list will be consistently updated.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Machesney Park: Goes into effect 6 p.m. Tuesday. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.

South Beloit: Goes into effect Tuesday, Dec. 29, set to end Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Parking ordinances will be in effect.

STEPHENSON COUNTY