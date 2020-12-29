Israel’s Blue and White teetering after key resignations

JERUSALEM (AP) — A key member of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s once-formidable Blue and White party has resigned, pushing the once-formidable movement closer to collapse ahead of March elections. Avi Nissenkorn, a former labor union leader who served as Israel’s justice minister in Gantz’s party, said Tuesday that he would be joining a new party with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. He follows two other members of Blue and White to leave the party. Gantz, who fought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a draw in three consecutive elections, is now left with a shell of a party that appears to be in freefall ahead of the March 23 vote.