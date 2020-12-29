Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. More than 100 Republicans, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of GOP leadership, joined with Democrats Monday to approve the override, which would be the first of Trump’s presidency. The Senate is expected to consider the measure later this week. Trump slammed GOP lawmakers on Twitter, charging that “Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass.″ The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act affirms a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, improvements for military housing and more.