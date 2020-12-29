Here are the things you should keep in mind when returning holiday gifts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Do you have any holiday purchases or packages you need to return? If so, the Postal Shoppe in Rockford says there are some things you should keep in mind.



If returning an online purchase, shop co-owner Larry Hinkle says make sure you have the right label on you package. You should also get a receipt and take a picture of your tracking number on the return label.



"Make sure you keep accountability of your label because if it doesn't track in the system, you have to prove otherwise," says Hinkle.



"You need accountability, you need to retrieve that information one way or another."



Make sure your package is taped well, cover up old labels and make sure the box is filled with material to protect the item your are returning.



Another tip, if you are using the United States Postal Service for your return, take your package directly to the post office.