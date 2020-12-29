Heavy snow strikes this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The brunt of the midweek storm hits us this evening, with heavy snowfall and roads turning to slush very quickly. Later on tonight, freezing rain enters the mix as well.

Heavy snowfall:

Tonight's snow storm strikes fast. Heavy snow is on the front edge of the storm, with 1" to 2" per hour falling in parts of Iowa. The snow immediately sticks to the roads, so don't expect some melting at first.

That very heavy snow causes roads to turn slippery and snow-covered in a hurry. Even after the plows go by, imagine another inch or so of snow right back on the roads an hour later! Drive with a ton of caution this evening, or consider postponing your plans until tomorrow when the roads are better.

The heavy snow winds down after 8 pm. We may see light snow for a bit, then freezing rain mixes in later tonight.

Most of the Stateline gets at least 4" of snow. 6" to 8" is possible as you move north and west away from I-88. With much of that coming this evening, prepare for very hard-to-drive conditions.

Ice and rain:

Once we get to midnight, the air warms up. As a result, freezing rain attempts to mix in from south to north. We'll see the freezing rain start up south of I-88 just before midnight, then move northward across the remainder of the Stateline through 3 am.

Ice accumulations may reach one tenth of an inch, with 2 tenths of an inch possible south of I-88. This doesn't sound like much, but that nearly 1/4" of ice makes conditions very slick.

While roads may get cleared of snow, expect an ice layer on them in the morning. Take it very slow through the morning drive.

Some "regular" rain may try to mix in around sunrise, then the showers dry up by 9 am. The rest of Wednesday looks to stay dry and quiet.

Another storm looms late this week. We may see another round of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain. For the outlook on that wintry mess, head here.