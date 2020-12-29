From the camera rolls of American phones, glimpses of 2020

It was a year like no other, and Americans shambled through 2020 the best they could, taking cellphone photos along the way. Behind those images are the stories of an era of pandemic and polarization and progress and upheaval. The photos represent the lives people experienced and the moments they captured. Associated Press reporters recently went back to some of the people they interviewed during the news events of the past year and asked a straightforward question: What image on your phone’s camera roll tells YOUR story of 2020?