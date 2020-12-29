Drake, Loyola-Chicago eye conference win

Drake (11-0, 2-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (6-2, 2-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Loyola of Chicago as both teams look to remain unbeaten in MVC games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Drake beat Indiana State by seven on the road in its last outing. Loyola of Chicago is coming off an 86-55 home win over Illinois State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors. Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill, D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.POTENT PENN: Penn has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Drake’s Wilkins has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 52.7 percent of them, and is 15 for 25 over his last five games.

TWO STREAKS: Drake has won its last four road games, scoring 77.3 points and allowing 64 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 53.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 84.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

