Dixon’s Roby shines in 1st career NBA start

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WREX) — Dixon native Isaiah Roby made the first start of his NBA career and he made the most of it. The former Dukes star and WREX Athlete of the Week scored 19 points on 9-12 shooting, to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal.

Two of the points came after a nasty move led to a thunderous dunk, reminiscent of his days tearing up gyms around the Big Northern Conference.

Roby did not play in either of the Thunder's previous two games this season, but seamlessly moved into the starting lineup with Al Horford out. Roby's performance could lead to more opportunities for the 2nd year forward who played sparingly in the NBA his rookie year, as he honed his skills in the G-League.