DeKalb County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Healthcare workers in DeKalb County will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine after the county received their first shipment of the vaccine.



According to the DeKalb County Health Department, the county received their first shipment of the vaccine on Monday.



The health department says they received 800 doses of the vaccine, 100 of which came from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the remaining 700 doses were transferred from another Local Health Department.

13 WREX reached out to the DeKalb County Health Department to see if they can provide more information which local health department they received the 700 doses of the vaccine from, but we haven't heard back at this time.

The health department says they'll start vaccinating hospital healthcare personnel.