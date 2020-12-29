‘Columbo,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote’ co-creator William Link dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The co-creator of the hit TV series “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote” has died. He was 87. The wife of William Link says he died Sunday in Los Angeles of congestive heart failure. “Columbo” featured a brilliant, deceptively unkempt police detective played by Peter Falk. Link and his longtime writing-producing partner, Richard Levinson, originally created the character for a 1960 TV anthology episode. Link and Levinson’s TV movies included “My Sweet Charlie” in 1970, a rare small-screen depiction of an interracial romance that earned them a writing Emmy. They also wrote 1972’s “That Certain Summer,” a groundbreaker for its sympathetic portrayal of gay characters.