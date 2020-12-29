City of Rockford starts salting roads as snow begins to fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford Public Works Department began salting Arterial Routes at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.



The city says decisions about further deployment will be made, as needed, according to developing conditions.

The city reminds people follow at a safe distance behind snowplows to prevent the salt that is being spread from hitting your vehicle and the added distance also allows a driver room to back up if needed.

The City of Rockford declared a snow emergency earlier on Tuesday.

Here's the latest look at how much snow we can expect tonight and into Wednesday.