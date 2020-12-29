City of Rockford declares snow emergency ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is preparing for wintry weather on Wednesday by declaring a snow emergency.

The Odd/Even parking ordinance will be placed in effect at that time and citizens will be required to follow this protocol or move their vehicles off the street until further notice.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, vehicles will need to be parked on the odd address side of the street.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, vehicles will need to be parked on the odd side address side of the street.

The residential area between 20th St. west to Kishwaukee St., Harrison Avenue north to Rural St. has been problematic for the City Crews to plow during past storms, due to vehicles parked on both sides of the street, according to the city.

The city encourages citizens in that area to move their vehicles either off the street or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by the odd/even parking.

The Snow Emergency will be in effect until the Public Works Department deems it no longer necessary.