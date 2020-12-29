Care fund set up for families of the victims in the Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The shooting at Don Carter Lanes that left three people dead and three more hurt hit the Rockford region hard. But there's a way the community can show its support for the families of the victims.

Illinois Bank & Trust and Miracle Mile set up a fund through the bank called the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care fund. The fund is now accepting donations. Illinois Bank & Trust donated $5,000 to the fund.

"It's just one thing we hope the community can come together to help defray costs while the families and the victims all get through this together," Illinois Bank & Trust CEO Jeff Hult said.

Donations to help the families can be made to the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund Account by visiting an Illinois Bank & Trust branch or sending your donation to 6855 East Riverside Boulevard, Rockford, IL 61114. For additional information please call 815.637.7000. 100 percent of the donations will benefit the victims and their families. Donations are tax deductible through the Miracle Mile 501-C3.