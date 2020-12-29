Candlelight vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims postponed due to inclement weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A vigil scheduled for Tuesday night to remember the victims of a mass shooting has been postponed.



The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday night, but due to snow in the forecast, the vigil has been postponed.

The vigil will happen at a later date, according to a post on Don Carter Lanes' Facebook page.

The vigil was going to be held for the three victim's who died along with the three others who were hurt.

The three victims who died were:

Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park

Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. to announce details of the Miracle Mile Care Fund in partnership with Illinois Bank & Trust to support the victims and their families.

The suspected shooter, Duke Webb, appeared in court for the first time on Monday where he was denied bond.