Cambodia’s first commercial extraction of oil begins

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says the country’s long-awaited first commercial extraction of oil has finally begun. Speaking nationwide on state television on Tuesday, Hun Sen said the first drop of oil was extracted on Monday by KrisEnergy, a Singapore-based oil and gas company, from a well in offshore Block A in the Gulf of Thailand, west of the coastal Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk. The 3,000-square-kilometer (1,158-square-mile) Block A concession is estimated to hold as much as 30 million barrels of oil reserves. It was discovered in 2004, and initially held by oil giant Chevron, which sold its stake to KrisEnergy in 2014.