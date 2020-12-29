After Illinois residents are asked to pay back thousands of unemployment dollars, the federal relief package could provide relief

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Weeks ago hairstylist Brittany Welch received a letter from the State of Illinois saying she owed back nearly $5,000 in unemployment funds.

"If this goes through a lot of us will have to unfortunately claim bankruptcy," said Welch.

Welch received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. It's a federal program for that was adopted in the CARES Act and aims to help those who don't qualify for traditional unemployment. While it's a federal program, people apply for it through their state. However, since it started through the federal government, the responsibility fell to Congress to approve a change to alleviate these overpayment notices. The newly signed federal relief package includes a clause that gives states the power to waive overpayments if the applicant was not at fault or the repayment would be "contrary to equity and good conscience".

"So I'm super excited there was finally wording in the stimulus package regarding PUA," says Welch. "But there's still hesitation of the wording that's in it."

Cautious optimism from Welch, because she says all the power lies in the hands of the state. The state previously told her the overpayment notice she received was due to a false entry, even though she submitted a tax document.

"I think if there was more communication between IDES and people like me, we wouldn't be as hesitant as we are," says Welch.

Lawmakers say exactly how IDES will enforce these overpayments waivers has yet to be determined. Republican Senator Dave Syverson believes this could look like blanket waiver for all, or a more case by cases basis.

"Where they make it easy for people who did everything right," says Senator Dave Syverson. "But now the government wants to claw that back, that's what this is made to protect."

"I'm hoping states provide a lot of latitude a lot of discretion in how they allow people to deal with the situation," says Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman. "A bill worth several thousand dollars is not something people should have to deal with."

IDES released a statement to 13 WREX regarding the future of these overpayment waivers.