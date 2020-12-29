2021 may start with a wintry mix

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The new year may not start out quiet, as another round of snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet looks possible. Unlike the midweek storm, this round could bring various amounts of all shower types.

An early look at Friday: freezing rain and rain may mix in the morning, creating icy conditions at time.

An early look at the storm showers a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and rain falling on Friday morning. If we get freezing rain for a while, an icy glaze may form and cause very slick conditions. We'll continue to see the wintry mix through the morning.

An early look at Friday: rain showers possibly take over by Friday afternoon.

Depending on the temperatures Friday (we'll be just above freezing for much of the day), rain should take over for a while Friday afternoon. The one snag in this possibility is that temperatures don't get above freezing. The snow from the middle of the week could hold temperatures down. We'll have to wait and see just how well the warmer air looks to work in.

An early look at Friday: snow may fall into Friday night and early Saturday.

Later Friday evening, rain switches over to snow. Light snow showers may linger late into Friday night and even into Saturday morning. For now, the snow totals look to be light and much less than the heavy snow we got during the middle of the week.

The forecast track on this storm remains murky, and adjustments are likely needed as we get closer to the storm. The type of showers that falls may come down to a degree or two, as we are right on the border between seeing all rain or all snow.

Stayed tuned to the forecast throughout the week as we continue to track this storm. New Year's Eve may escape the icy showers, but New Year's Day looks like it could be messy. Adjust your plans accordingly, and consider postponing them if the freezing rain or snow pile up too much.

Milder weather helps melt the ice after that. By next week, we could be in the 40's with rain showers in the forecast.