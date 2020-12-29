13 Heroes: Sara Williams

(WREX) — For the final 13 days of 2020, 13 WREX is honoring different heroes.



On Christmas Day, we honored Sara Williams, a physical therapist in Rockford who has worked tirelessly to assure all of her residents are well taken care of, even more so during the pandemic.

Sara's wife, Jon, nominated her for our hero award, saying her hard work allows him to stay home with their four daughters.



Jon says Sara is the heart and soul of their family.

13 WREX is happy to recognize her and thank her for all she does for people in our community and in her home.

