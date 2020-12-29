13 Heroes: Mechelle Sweet

(WREX) — As we count down the days of 2020, we continue to recognize people making a difference in our community with our 13 Heroes award.

We recently recognized Mechelle Sweet, who works at SwedishAmerican Hospital helping people with addiction.

Mechelle's coworker nominated her, saying she's a great coworker and friend.



For years, Mechelle struggled with addiction herself, but has now been clean for more than 3 years while raising two girls on her own while working.

Haleigh, who nominated Mechelle, says she's one of the strongest people she knows.

