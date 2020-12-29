13 Heroes: K9 Andii and Officer Isaiah Fisher

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the final days of 13 Heroes, 13 WREX can't leave out man's best friend.

13 WREX honored K9 Andii and her partner Officer Isaiah Fischer on Monday.

K9 Andii joined Officer Fisher in 2020 after Andii passed rigorous training at 2 years old.

This year has been difficult, but the two formed a strong bond made stronger by the challenges law enforcement have undergone.

Friends of the Rockford Police K9 Unit Board of Directors nominated K9 Andii and Officer Fisher.

"Officer Fisher and Andii are dedicated to keeping Rockford safe and put their lives on the line to do it," the Board of Directors said. "Just like the other fine men and women of the Rockford Police Department, they are Heroes for what they do every day."

13 WREX thanks Officer Isaiah Fisher and K9 Andii for their service.

