Workforce Connection receives grant to purchase Chromebooks for people in job training

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Workforce Connection in Rockford received an $18,600 grant to address the digital divide by purchasing 60 Chromebooks for people in its training programs without internet access.

The grant is from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

“I remember talking about the digital divide in the 1990’s. As much time has passed, and yet we’re still talking about it. Providing these Chromebooks and applying for digital equity grants to further this work removes a barrier for the individual so they can be on their path to success,” said Dr. Lisa Bly-Jones, Executive Director of The Workforce Connection board.

The Workforce Connection will work with enrolled participants who are required to take their training or education program of study online due to COVID-19 and ensure they receive a Chromebook if the assistance is needed.

“The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is thrilled to be playing a part in the important work that The Workforce Connection is doing to bridge the digital divide that many in our community experience," CFNIL President Dan Ross said. "It is our sincere hope that these Chromebooks will help individuals attain their goals a build a better future for themselves.”