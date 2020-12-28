Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy in the early evening, transitioning

to mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow and

sleet accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, highest from Interstate

88 and north. Ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an

inch are possible away from the Lake Michigan shore and just

inland.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of

sharply reduced visibility late Tuesday afternoon into the early

to mid evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the

Tuesday evening commute and possibly the Wednesday morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the

combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and wind

gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the

snow may be difficult to shovel, especially where several inches

accumulate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

