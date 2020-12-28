Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy in the early evening, transitioning
to mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, highest from Interstate
88 and north. Ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an
inch are possible away from the Lake Michigan shore and just
inland.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of
sharply reduced visibility late Tuesday afternoon into the early
to mid evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the
Tuesday evening commute and possibly the Wednesday morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the
combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and wind
gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the
snow may be difficult to shovel, especially where several inches
accumulate.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
