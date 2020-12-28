Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed
precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of
an inch possible.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.
* WHEN…Snow from late Tuesday afternoon through overnight
Tuesday, with a wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions are likely to impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the
combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind gusts
up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the snow may
be difficult to shovel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&