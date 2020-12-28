Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed

precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of

an inch possible.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN…Snow from late Tuesday afternoon through overnight

Tuesday, with a wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions are likely to impact the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the

combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind gusts

up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the snow may

be difficult to shovel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

&&