Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&