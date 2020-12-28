Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Weather AlertsWx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

