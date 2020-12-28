Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed precipitation
including freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulations of
4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and
periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late Tuesday
afternoon into the early to mid evening. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Tuesday evening and likely the Wednesday
morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to
the combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind
gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the
snow may be difficult to shovel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&