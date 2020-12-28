Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed precipitation

including freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulations of

4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and

periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late Tuesday

afternoon into the early to mid evening. The hazardous conditions

will impact the Tuesday evening and likely the Wednesday

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to

the combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind

gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the

snow may be difficult to shovel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&