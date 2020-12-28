Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. A period of mixed precipitation is
also expected for counties along and south of highway 30. Total
snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and
could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph, may
drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of
snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&