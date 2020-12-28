Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. A period of mixed precipitation is

also expected for counties along and south of highway 30. Total

snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and

could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per

hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph, may

drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of

snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&