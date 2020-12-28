Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Peak snowfall rates
of 1 inch per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up
to 30 mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the
heaviest bands of snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday
evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday
evening commute and could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree
branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&