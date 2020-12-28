Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of one

tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Peak snowfall rates

of 1 inch per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up

to 30 mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the

heaviest bands of snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday

evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday

evening commute and could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree

branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&