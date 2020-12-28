Winter storm strikes midweek with snow and freezing rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Heavy snow and ice have mainly avoided the Stateline so far this winter. A winter storm striking tomorrow changes that in a hurry. Watch out for periods of heavy snow, then a round of freezing rain to follow.

Snow first:

The winter storm moves in by the middle of tomorrow afternoon, bringing snow showers at first. The snow may be heavy at times Tuesday evening, which causes roads to become slick and snow-covered in a hurry. Driving may be very difficult for the Tuesday evening commute and throughout Tuesday night.

Heavier snow showers start up after 3 pm Tuesday.

At least 2" of snow fall from I-88 northward, with 4" or more as you get north of Rochelle and Oregon. Closer to and west of Freeport, there is the potential for over 6" of snow.

Much of the snow falls between 3 pm and midnight, then a switch over to ice and rain piles on top of the snow.

Freezing rain and rain later:

Warmer air keeps building in with the storm, leading to the precipitation to change from snow to rain.

By late Tuesday night, the weather warms and freezing rain mixes in.

However, a round of sleet and freezing rain may occur in between. Warmer air is lighter than cold air, so it rises up over the cold air near the ground. As a result, the snow may melt into rain, but the rain freezes once it hits the ground.

This round of freezing rain may cause a layer of ice to build up on top of the snow and roads. Power lines may be affected as well. There could be sporadic power outages. Just in case, be ready for the power to go out early Wednesday morning.

The icy conditions also mean roads remain slick even if they get cleared of snow overnight. Be ready for a slippery drive to work Wednesday morning.

Eventually, rain showers take over, but not after a slick morning.

After sunrise, the weather should warm up enough to bring regular rain showers. The above freezing weather should also melt any snow or ice off of the roads, leading to easier driving as we move through Wednesday. Once last burst of snow is possible Wednesday evening, but that may not stick as well with temperatures above freezing.

Watching New Year's Day:

We may not be done with the wintry mix this week. We are watching Friday for another storm to hit the Stateline.

Another mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain is potentially around the corner for New Year's.

Starting New Year's Eve, snow and freezing rain work into the Stateline. The snow amounts look much lower for now, but the amount of ice could be higher. The snow and freezing rain linger on New Year's Day, keeping the roads slippery on the holiday.

Monitor the forecast and consider changing or canceling your New Year's plans, as the roads might be very slick as 2021 starts up. We'll keep you updated throughout the week.