Victims in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified by coroner’s office

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We now know the names of the three people who were shot and killed at Don Carter Lanes over the weekend.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the three victims as the following:

Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park

Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford

The coroner's office says all three victims died from gunshot wounds.

The suspect accused in that shooting, Duke Webb, was denied bail by a Winnebago County Jail on Monday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and other Rockford and Winnebago County leaders released more details on the shooting during a news conference on Sunday.

Rockford Police Officers received a call around 6:55 p.m. Saturday and were immediately dispatched to Don Carter Lanes, located on East State Street. Officers arrived on scene within 1 minute of the first call. Upon arrival, O'Shea says officers heard gunfire and entered the building. Within minutes, officers located the suspect. O'Shea says Webb tried to hide his identity and two handguns. O'Shea says surveillance video captured the shooting.

Three people were killed, including a 73-year-old man, 65-year-old man, and a 69-year-old man. Two teenagers who were at the establishment picking up food were injured: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. A 62-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds and was in surgery overnight. O'Shea says his condition is critical.