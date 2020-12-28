Sunny skies won’t last too long; accumulating snow, ice soon to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine returns ahead of the region's first significant snowfall by midweek. The system could bring heavy snow totals, sleet and ice accumulation, and the potential for power outages.

Monday remains dry:

Monday started with a few slick spots, but the rest of the day looks increasingly sunny, with highs to kick off the final Monday of 2020 in the lower 30s. A developing winter storm over the Four Corners region of the U.S. promises to bring a return to wintry weather locally.

The system bringing the region it's first significant taste of winter is still developing over the Southwest.

Heavy snow and the dreaded ice mixture could bring travel to a near standstill by early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's snow & ice potential:

A winter storm watch goes into effect area-wide late Tuesday, raising the alarm for accumulating snow and ice. The first half of Tuesday looks dry, with a few peeks of sunshine not totally out of the question. The back half of the day is where snow chances ramp up. By Tuesday evening's commute, widespread and steady snow is going to fly.

Travel could be treacherous by Tuesday evening.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is when travel conditions get even more tricky. This period through early Wednesday is where precipitation could mix with freezing rain and sleet. Snow is problematic enough to drive in, but freezing rain can pose a greater hazard on the roads.

Winding down Wednesday:

The predawn hours Wednesday feature the best chance for wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain most likely south of I-88. North of I-88, precipitation could remain mostly snow through much of Wednesday morning.

By the noon hour Wednesday, all precipitation should wind on down. Treacherous travel is possible through much of Wednesday as highs only inch slightly above freezing.

Changes are likely before the first flakes fall, so continue to monitor the latest forecast updates on-air and online.