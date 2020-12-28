Sister of Don Carter Lanes shooting victim shares memories of brother Thomas Furseth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The family of a man shot and killed Saturday inside Don Carter Lanes said they just learned Monday that they lost their brother.

Thomas Furseth was a regular at Don Carter Lanes, according to his sister Linda Furseth. When she found out he was among those killed inside, it crushed her.

"He was always willing to, you know, lend a hand to anybody. He was really liked by everyone. He was just very outgoing, very gregarious," she said of her brother.

Linda says her brother, was was 65 years old, was born and raised in Machesney Park. He was the second oldest of six children and had a long career at the Chrysler plan in Belvidere.

She described her older sibling as a person who loved to socialize, and someone who would do anything for anybody who needed help.

"He, you know, died too young. He was only 65 years old. He was the first of the siblings to die so it's just, it's a really sad thing," she said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for all six victims of the shooting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It will be in the north parking lot of Don Carter Lanes.