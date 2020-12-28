Shanghai police say suspect detained in games tycoon’s death

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Shanghai say a suspect has been detained in the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that is producing films based on popular science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem.” Yoozoo Games said Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized. A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning but gave no other details. Yoozoo also is know for its game “Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming,” based on the popular TV series.