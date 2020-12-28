RVC’s Malcomson transferring to D1 NAIA school in Kentucky

ROCKFORD (WREX) — From the 815, to Kentucky. Hannah Malcomson is packing her bags and heading to Alice Lloyd, a division one NAIA school in to continue her basketball career.

"I'm really excited, I mean it was the long, long process of 25-30 schools that I had to go through and pick out what offers but I'm super excited, my family and I are super excited," said Malcomson. "We'll see how it goes, just going to pick up and move so it's kind of interesting to see what's in store for the next chapter of my life and my basketball and athletic career."

Shooting is a big part of Hannah's game. She was a D3 NJCAA First Team All-American last year and not being able to find available courts inside during the pandemic, which has been a challenge.

"I have a younger sister and her and I go down to the basement," said Malcomson. "We'll dribble, you can't shoot in a basement but we'll dribble, work on our footwork, work on our handles, we'll lift and try to stay in the best shape that we can."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's also taught valuable lessons that Hannah is going to take with her to Kentucky.

"This whole pandemic has really showed me that you got to embrace the punches and take what it gives you and try to figure it out from there and especially with this journey to find a new school, I can't go visit them obviously," said Malcomson. "COVID really taught you that you got to go with it and figure it out and it's going to throw punches and take things away but how are you going to get better from that?"

Hannah Malcomson, heading into Alice Lloyd with a positive attitude, excited for what the future holds.