Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say a Russian fishing trawler has sank in the northern Barents Sea and 17 of its crew have gone missing. They say two crew members have been rescued. The Russian Investigative Committee said the vessel with 19 crew on board capsized and sank on Monday morning. A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and a search operation is underway. Four vessels have been deployed to look for the missing crew members. Russia’s Emergency Ministry said the sinking could have been caused by the accumulation of ice on the trawler, making it too heavy to stay afloat.