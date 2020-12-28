PREVIEW: Honoring and remembering those we lost to COVID-19

(WREX) -- The COVID-19 death toll is rattled off by state and county leaders and reported by news outlets daily. The death toll is reported as a number in our newscasts and dozens of others across the state.

Each of those numbers is a person, a loved one, a friend and so many other things to so many other people.

So, we set out to honor and remember each and every person we lost in our viewing area to COVID-19. The number, as of December 28 is 521, though it is almost guaranteed to grow before this story airs on Wednesday, December 30.

These 15 or so people we will introduce you to meant so much to so many. They were handymen, veterans, fathers, grandfathers, friends and characters.

Join us Wednesday on 13 News at 10 as we honor and remember the people we lost to a virus that no one even knew about the last time these families gathered around the Christmas tree.

13 WREX will also be building a memorial story right here on our website to honor and remember people who died due to COVID-19.



If you lost a loved one or friend, email us a photo, name and short message about them.