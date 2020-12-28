“One of the best”: bowlers reflect on the legacy of Jerome Woodfork

ROCKFORD (WREX)—Friends say Jerome Woodfork was the greatest bowler they ever knew.

"he was like a celebrity. He was one name. It was like Kobe or Tiger. It was just Jerome," said Dave Stone.

Bowlers say he was a regular at Don Carter Lanes and was good at bowling.

"He never felt like he wasn't the best bowler in the building. Even at his age now, I mean he goes up to these 18 and 19-year-old and says I am going to put you in your place," said Mike Dole.

They also say he was a mentor.

"That is one of the things I loved about Jerome. He always told me to never give up, fight to the last frame" said Jermarrion Simmons.

Fellow bowlers say his character, leadership, and passion, are what made everyone want to be around him

"We all waited for the day that we could compete with Jerome because he loved to compete," said Dole.

"Statistically, he is the greatest bowler in Rockford," said Stone.

Dave Stone is on the Rockford USBC Board of Directors and has known Jerome for years.

He says Jerome was inducted into the Greater Rockford Area Bowling Hall of Fame in 1994, and spent his years traveling across the country competing, all while helping others along the way.

"Jerome was a friend and reached out to everybody. There wasn't anybody Jerome wouldn't talk to or become friends with. There was no bias and that just grounds itself in love," said Stone.

But when news broke that Jerome was shot and killed Saturday, it left those friends and competitors in disbelief.

"I gave them a call and asked did Jerome make it? and they said no and I was shocked," said Simmons.

Now in the midst of tragedy, these bowlers say they want people to remember Jerome for who he was as a person.

"Jerome's emotions were always pure. They were never negative, they were never angry, they were always pure and they were always fun and love," said Stone.