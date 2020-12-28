No. 10 Iowa looks for home win vs No. 19 Northwestern

No. 19 Northwestern (6-1, 3-0) vs. No. 10 Iowa (7-2, 1-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa looks for its seventh straight win over No. 19 Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Iowa was a 70-66 win on March 3, 2012.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOO: Boo Buie has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 96.1 points while giving up 66.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the country. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

