More than 112,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker's office is providing an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.



As of Dec. 24, the governor's office says 112,987 first doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state of Illinois.

On Sunday, Illinois public health officials reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number released Sunday includes 104 confirmed deaths.

With the latest numbers, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 937,909 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 15,969 deaths.

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus is at 8.5%. In Region 1, the rolling positivity rate is at 8.7%.

Coronavirus Resources