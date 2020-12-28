More snow to come this week following late-weekend dusting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday's snowfall has come and gone, but another round of wintry weather is ahead. By Wednesday, heavy snow and accumulating ice could make travel difficult.

Sunday brought a dusting of mainly light snow to the Stateline.

Few slick spots early Monday:

Sunday's light snow, while not adding up to more than an inch, left behind a few slick spots on local roads. If the morning drive takes you on more rural or secondary roads, give yourself extra time early Monday. In these locations, slick spots could catch you off guard if you're not being careful and taking it easy.

The rest of Monday looks increasingly sunny, with highs to kick off the final Monday of 2020 in the lower 30s. A developing winter storm over the Four Corners region of the U.S. promises to bring a return to wintry weather locally.

Tuesday's snow & ice potential:

A winter storm watch goes into effect area-wide late Tuesday, raising the alarm for accumulating snow and ice. The first half of Tuesday looks dry, with a few peeks of sunshine not totally out of the question. The back half of the day is where snow chances ramp up. By Tuesday evening's commute, widespread and steady snow is going to fly.

Dry conditions remain through early Tuesday, but snow returns Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is when travel conditions get even more tricky. This period through early Wednesday is where precipitation could mix with freezing rain and sleet. Snow is problematic enough to drive in, but freezing rain can pose a greater hazard on the roads.

Winding down Wednesday:

The predawn hours Wednesday feature the best chance for wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain most likely south of I-88. North of I-88, precipitation could remain mostly snow through much of Wednesday morning.

By the noon hour Wednesday, all precipitation should wind on down. Treacherous travel is possible through much of Wednesday as highs only inch slightly above freezing.

A winter storm watch goes into effect for areas north of I-88 Tuesday afternoon.

Changes are likely before the first flakes fall, so continue to monitor the latest forecast updates on-air and online.