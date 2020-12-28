Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Foot 63, Badger 58
Brookfield East 71, Ashwaubenon 50
Cuba City 79, East Troy 53
Drummond 77, Shell Lake 37
Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49
Florence 73, Lena 47
Fort Atkinson 61, Union Grove 43
Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40
Kiel 85, Random Lake 51
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Lake Mills 52
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Jefferson 44
Marshall 64, Fall River 37
Medford Area 74, Xavier 65
Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45
Monroe 59, Janesville Parker 52
Mukwonago 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 68
North Crawford 62, Kickapoo 54
Pewaukee 74, Arrowhead 68
Phillips 78, Crandon 27
Prescott 80, Glenwood City 46
Rib Lake 65, Chequamegon 51
Saint Thomas More 73, South Milwaukee 66
Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Southwestern 45
Westosha Central 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 75, Lake Mills 60
Cambria-Friesland 48, Johnson Creek 42
Colby 45, Abbotsford 43
Crandon 59, Menominee Indian 29
Freedom 51, Stevens Point 41
Gilmanton 44, Alma/Pepin 31
Kettle Moraine 79, Greendale 30
Kewaskum 61, Mayville 29
Kickapoo 60, North Crawford 22
Laconia 54, Columbus 51
Lena 47, Goodman 20
McDonell Central 58, Augusta 37
Medford Area 44, Chippewa Falls 33
Neenah 80, Hartford Union 44
Neillsville 55, Auburndale 43
New Richmond 49, River Falls 39
Notre Dame 59, Pius XI Catholic 30
Oak Creek 58, Waukesha West 34
Osceola 77, Grantsburg 41
Pewaukee 61, Brookfield Central 52
Royall 46, Westby 39
Solon Springs 50, Frederic 32
St. Croix Falls 62, Prescott 35
Wauwatosa West 57, Mosinee 55
West De Pere 65, Shawano 45
West De Pere 75, Pulaski 50
Wilmot Union 61, Watertown 48
Wrightstown 62, Marinette 24
