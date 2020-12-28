Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:01 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Foot 63, Badger 58

Brookfield East 71, Ashwaubenon 50

Cuba City 79, East Troy 53

Drummond 77, Shell Lake 37

Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49

Florence 73, Lena 47

Fort Atkinson 61, Union Grove 43

Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40

Kiel 85, Random Lake 51

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Lake Mills 52

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Jefferson 44

Marshall 64, Fall River 37

Medford Area 74, Xavier 65

Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45

Monroe 59, Janesville Parker 52

Mukwonago 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 68

North Crawford 62, Kickapoo 54

Pewaukee 74, Arrowhead 68

Phillips 78, Crandon 27

Prescott 80, Glenwood City 46

Rib Lake 65, Chequamegon 51

Saint Thomas More 73, South Milwaukee 66

Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Southwestern 45

Westosha Central 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 75, Lake Mills 60

Cambria-Friesland 48, Johnson Creek 42

Colby 45, Abbotsford 43

Crandon 59, Menominee Indian 29

Freedom 51, Stevens Point 41

Gilmanton 44, Alma/Pepin 31

Kettle Moraine 79, Greendale 30

Kewaskum 61, Mayville 29

Kickapoo 60, North Crawford 22

Laconia 54, Columbus 51

Lena 47, Goodman 20

McDonell Central 58, Augusta 37

Medford Area 44, Chippewa Falls 33

Neenah 80, Hartford Union 44

Neillsville 55, Auburndale 43

New Richmond 49, River Falls 39

Notre Dame 59, Pius XI Catholic 30

Oak Creek 58, Waukesha West 34

Osceola 77, Grantsburg 41

Pewaukee 61, Brookfield Central 52

Royall 46, Westby 39

Solon Springs 50, Frederic 32

St. Croix Falls 62, Prescott 35

Wauwatosa West 57, Mosinee 55

West De Pere 65, Shawano 45

West De Pere 75, Pulaski 50

Wilmot Union 61, Watertown 48

Wrightstown 62, Marinette 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

